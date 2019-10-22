All the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare perks confirmed so far

What are the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare perks? COD's Create-A-Class system always offers plenty of customization and bonuses to set your soldier avatar apart, and that hasn't changed for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. This year COD returns with loadouts, new options to personalize your weapons, and of course, plenty of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare perks to experiment with in the heat of battle.

No matter which mode you choose, keeping an eye on available perks as you gain new levels is key. In this entry to the series you have three slots, each promising a wide range of possibilities, so looking for the best combinations will be a challenge of its own for veterans and newcomers alike. Here's all you need to know about the COD: Modern Warfare perks system.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare perks list

When it comes to your three slots, Perk 1 gives you the chance to increase the speed of your character while you crouch and sprint. The second focuses on aiding you and your killstreaks and Perk 3 emphasizes technology: you can get boots on the ground with more equipment, opt for faster weapon swapping, and get a visual cue when enemies outside your view spot you.

Below are all the perks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that we’ve seen so far:

Perk 1

Double Time: Triple the duration of Super Sprint and fully refresh Super Sprint on kills.

Triple the duration of Super Sprint and fully refresh Super Sprint on kills. E.O.D: Take reduced damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire. Hack enemy Claymores, Proximity Mines, and C4.

Take reduced damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire. Hack enemy Claymores, Proximity Mines, and C4. Scavenger: Resupply ammo from dead players.

Resupply ammo from dead players. Tracker: Enemies leave behind trails and death markers. Increase crouch movement speed by 30%.

Enemies leave behind trails and death markers. Increase crouch movement speed by 30%. Tune Up: Increase the charge rate of field upgrades by 50%.

(Image credit: Activision)

Perk 2

Ghost: Undetectable by UAVs, Radar Drones, Heartbeat Sensors, and High Alert. Hide the death markers of enemies you kill.

Undetectable by UAVs, Radar Drones, Heartbeat Sensors, and High Alert. Hide the death markers of enemies you kill. Hardline: Your killstreaks cost 1 less kill.

Your killstreaks cost 1 less kill. Kill Chain: Killstreaks earned in your current life earn kill credit for other killstreaks.

Killstreaks earned in your current life earn kill credit for other killstreaks. Overkill: Carry two primary weapons.

Carry two primary weapons. Restock: Recharge equipment over 30 seconds.

Perk 3

Amped: Faster weapon swap and rocket launcher reload speed.

Faster weapon swap and rocket launcher reload speed. Battle Hardened: Reduce strength of enemy flash, stun, and EMP effects.

Reduce strength of enemy flash, stun, and EMP effects. Cold-Blooded: Undetectable by AI targeting system and thermal optics. Immune to snapshot grenades.

Undetectable by AI targeting system and thermal optics. Immune to snapshot grenades. High-Alert: Your vision pulses when enemies outside of your view see you.

Your vision pulses when enemies outside of your view see you. Shrapnel: Spawn with an extra piece of lethal equipment. Explosive damage delays enemy health regeneration.

Spawn with an extra piece of lethal equipment. Explosive damage delays enemy health regeneration. Spotter: See enemy equipment, field upgrades, and killstreaks through walls. Mark them for your team by looking at them while aiming down sights.

We're not expecting this to be the final list of Modern Warfare perks, so we'll update this guide once the game launches on October 25.

As you count down the days, there's a lot to plan when it comes to how you'll use different perks to complement each other in the meantime. For players who love to camp and use sniper rifles—especially in the expansive, 32-player Ground War mode—combining Tracker, Ghost, and Cold-Blooded looks strong, although Spotter and High-Alert will come in handy, too.

Double Time, Hardline, and Battle Hardened will prove great picks for players that prize agility over everything else. It all depends on your playstyle, of course, so prepare varied loadouts ahead of time so you're as flexible and useful to your teammates as possible.