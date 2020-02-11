Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is almost certainly getting a battle royale mode

(Image credit: Activision)

Activision announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's second season today and it wasn't especially surprising: there are three new maps, new weapons, a new Battle Pass... the usual. But for anyone paying close attention to the similarly unsurprising in-game cinematic that accompanied it (gruff military folk, death, explosions, gunfights), there was a pretty straightforward hint that a battle royale mode is on the way.

Skip to the 1:20 mark in the below video and the message is pretty clear. There are soldiers jumping out of a large aeroplane into a map much bigger than the usual Call of Duty fare, and in the background there's an ominous green mist: presumably the typical battle royale shrinking circle.

Data miners have already uncovered compelling evidence that a battle royale mode is coming to the shooter, and one Reddit user even bugged into what appeared to be a battle royale map. Apparently it'll have a 200 player count, support for solo, duos and four-player squads, and the ability to respawn using collectible tokens.

Black Ops 4 had a decent battle royale mode in the form of Blackout, so it seems all but inevitable that Modern Warfare will get one too.