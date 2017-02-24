Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is free to try this weekend

You may have held off from picking up Call of Duty's latest annual instalment following Tyler's lukewarm review last year. After awarding Infinite Warfare a paltry score of 48, he labelled it "a beautiful action movie that punishes improvisation, with under-populated multiplayer that can’t compete with a nine-year-old game." But if you fancy giving it a go and arriving at your own conclusions, know that it's free to try this weekend.

From right this minute through Sunday 1pm PT/9pm GMT, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is free on Steam, and, if you like what you see, is discounted thereafter. Until 10am PT/6pm GMT on March 2, the interstellar shooter is half price—meaning you can take to the wargrounds of space for £19.99/$29.99 during that time.

A quick glance at the game's Steam reviews suggests players feel similar to Tyler (Mixed overall, and Mostly Negative recent), however it's still nice to trial something free-of-charge. Head in this direction if you fancy that.

As noted in the strap line above, action fighter Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 is also in for similar free-to-download treatment this weekend—keeping the same now-through-Sunday schedule.

Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 is also subject to a 50 percent reduction—going for £12.49/$14.99—however this one only lasts through Monday, February 27 at 10am PT/6pm GMT. The Naruto games are certainly an acquired taste, however overall Steam reviews are clocking in as 'Mostly Positive.' Again, free is free if you fancy giving it a whirl—head this way for more on that.