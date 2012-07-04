Call of Duty DLC on sale for charity

Hey, remember how we always say Call of Duty DLC is overpriced? Well VG247 are reporting that Activision have just launched a great big sale , offering 50% any Black Ops or Modern Warfare 3 Map Pack for the next week. That takes the price down from an exorbitant £11.49/$14.99 to a much more reasonable £5.74/$7.49.

There's something else to, a portion all sales will go to the Call of Duty Endowment , a charity launched by Activision back in 2009 that helps veterans find jobs when their tours of duty are over.

The full list of discounted DLC is as follows:



Call of Duty: Black Ops First Strike



Call of Duty: Black Ops Escalation



Call of Duty: Black Ops Annihilation



Call of Duty: Black Ops Rezurrection



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Content Collection 1



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 content collection 2



Activision have long been seen as the 'Evil Empire' by gamers, but this is a good thing. £5.74 is a much more sensible price for a map bundle than £11.49. And money going to charity is a nice thing.

If you're thinking of picking one of these out you can check out our Black Ops: First Strike review , our Black Ops: Annihilation review and our Black Ops: Rezurrection review .

We liked Rezurrection best. It has moon zombies.