Here's exactly when Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War unlocks in your time zone

Somehow it's already November, so that means it's almost time for Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War. We're a matter of hours away from the launch of Cold War across the world on PC. Activision is handling launch timing in a somewhat confusing way this year. If you're on a console in certain regions, you might already have access to the game. That's a different story for the PC version.

So when exactly does Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War unlock in your region?

When you can play Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War in your time zone

(Image credit: Activision)

The Cold War unlock time will vary slightly depending on your platform. On PC (through the Battle.net app), Cold War is launching globally November 13, 2020 at 12 AM EST. Activision has provided a handy map that shows how that time translates to other regions above. Below are those times in a clean list:

Los Angeles: 9 PM PST

9 PM PST Quebec City: 12 AM EST

12 AM EST New York City: 12 AM EST

12 AM EST Sao Paulo: 2 AM BRT

2 AM BRT London: 5 AM GMT

5 AM GMT Stockholm: 6 AM CET

6 AM CET Berlin: 6 AM CET

6 AM CET Moscow: 8 AM MSK

8 AM MSK Hong Kong: 1 PM HKT

1 PM HKT Seol: 2 PM KST

2 PM KST Tokyo: 2 PM JST

2 PM JST Sydney: 4 PM AEDT

Here's a useful countdown timer that shows when exactly Cold War launches in your time zone.

On PS4, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, Activision is doing a "rolling" launch, meaning that in many regions the game unlocks at 12 AM on November 13 in your local timezone. So as the time zone furthest in the future, console players in New Zealand have been playing for hours. There are ways to change your region on consoles to New Zealand and take advantage of this head start (it's easiest on an Xbox), but at this point, you're better off waiting for the real launch.

Activision has been cranking out announcements at a steady pace leading up the Cold War's release. In case you didn't hear, Cold War players on PlayStation will earn XP faster than everyone else. The Cold War season one roadmap is also available now. Expect more maps, weapons, and modes in the coming weeks.