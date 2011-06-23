Popular

Call of Duty: Black Ops trailer shows Annihilation maps in action

By

A man in a burger joint is serving up Call of Duty: Black Ops maps. An expensive meal, no doubt, but the zombie course might make it worth the price. Maybe. The Shangri-La setting looks like it could be the most interesting environment of all of of Call of Duty: Black Ops' maps. The pack is set to be released on the XBox on June 28. Using former Black Ops map packs as an example, Annihilation will come to PC a few weeks later, and likely share the £10/$15 price point as First Strike and Escalation.

Tom Senior

