Call of Duty: Black Ops patched

Call of Duty: Black Ops has just received a new patch. The update is focused on improving performance, particularly on systems with dual or quad core CPUs. CPU performance is supposed to be the issue behind the stuttering that many players have been experiencing when trying to play online, so if you've been experiencing those issues, this update will hopefully solve them. The patch also includes a "Friends fix for join in progress and Friends tab in server browser". Steam will apply the patch automatically the next time you start up the game.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
