Call of Duty: Black Ops patch fixes theatre mode, improves stability

Just this morning Treyarch were discussing their commitment to squashing bugs in Call of Duty: Black Ops. A new patch for the game has been released fixing the theatre mode problems caused by the last patch. There are also optimisation upgrades that will let the game run 16x AA mode, and more fixes to further improve the game's stability and performance in multiplayer matches. Read on for the notes.

The patch notes were listed on Steam , and will be applied the next time you boot up the game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Multiplayer fixes