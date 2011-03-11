Call of Duty: Black Ops is "the best-selling game in history"

According to analyst firm NPD , Call of Duty: Black Ops has just become the best selling game of all time. The marketing firm had Call of Duty: Black Ops at the top selling spot again in February, where it's been since November. NPD told Industry Gamers that Activision have shifted 13.7 million units in the US alone, and has now overtaken Wii play as the biggest selling game ever. Treyarch recently said that they were inspired to beat previous editions of Call of Duty, and were especially determined to become more successful than Modern Warfare 2. Mission accomplished.