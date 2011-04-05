Call of Duty: Black Ops "Escalation" map pack outed, will have a map set in a zoo

A pulled flyer on the GAME Australia website has uncovered the existence of a new Call of Duty: Black Ops map pack. The Escalation pack will contain five maps, labelled Seize the Zoo, Take the Hotel, Secure the Convoy, Raid the Stockpile and Survive Call of the Dead. The date on the flyer suggests that the pack is set to be released on May 3, though the small print says "first on Xbox Live," suggesting that, like the First Strike map pack, the new levels will arrive late on PC.

You can see the flyer on VG247 . Escalation seems to follow the same format as First Strike, with five new multiplayer arenas and a new level for zombie mode. The zombie level from the First Strike pack went as far as to add new enemies to the game, including zombie monkeys. Hopefully we'll see more new enemies, and some more amusing trailers like First Strike's Berlin Wall ballad .

Also, Seize the Zoo!? Zoos rarely represent useful tactical positions, but if you're going to have a fight in a zoo, there have to be animals, surely? What would you like to see from the new map pack?