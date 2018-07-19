Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 story trailer takes the Primis to prison

Activision released a Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 trailer yesterday setting up the Zombies mode "Chaos" storyline. But Zombies will have two separate stories this time around: Chaos, featuring a new cast, and Blood of the Dead, starring the original Zombies stalwarts Dempsey, Nikolai, Takeo, and Richthofen. And today, they get their own trailer.

As if this "World War Two zombies" business wasn't weird enough in its own right, Blood of the Dead confuses the situation even further by taking it all onto the infamous island prison of Alcatraz. There also appears to be some sort of transdimensional stuff going on, which I'll be honest goes right over my head. The whole thing is a "reimagined fan-favorite Zombies experience" based on the Mob of the Dead map from Black Ops 2, with the Primis team taking the place of the gangsters who originally appeared in it.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 comes out on October 12. Despite what these "story trailers" suggest, there will not be an actual campaign.