Burn out your retinas with a glaring look at Cyberpunk 2077 fashion

Today we got a close look at what we'll be driving in Cyberpunk 2077, which includes a 100-year-old Porsche and a motorcycle made by Keanu Reeves' own company. But what about the things you'll be wearing?

A new style video was released today, too, featuring the four fashions of Cyberpunk 2077's Night City. You might want to put on some cybershades, because there are some extremely obnoxious fashions and plenty of gaudy neon on display. Check out the video above.

As you can see, kitsch is in full swing in 2077—lots of neon pinks and greens, tons of chrome, and even illuminated tattoos. "Function comes second," says the video as it pans past a man wearing a pink and purple jacket, a yellow fanny pack, and a blue plastic visor. I'm not sure what comes first.

If that's not quite bright and flashy enough, you can try neokitsch, for the wealthiest citizens who can afford quality clothing but still want to dress obnoxiously. Swap that pink jacket for a pink fur. Ditch the chrome-plated hand and cover your entire body with reflective metal. Spend a small fortune to look like you got dressed in the dark.

Want to tone it down a bit? You can go with entropism instead. Tank tops, jorts, sweatpants, whatever you can find that sort of fits. It's basically pandemic-wear. "The look? Who cares?" says the video. Just put on whatever is handy.

And finally, if you're a corporate type, you can give neomilitarism a try. It's a lot of severe grays and blacks with oddly cut angles in the collars. I like it. It gets the message across very plainly: I'm cold, I'm aloof, I'm wealthy, and I'm not to be trusted.