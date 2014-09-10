Bundle Stars' new bundle offers all FEAR games for cheap

FEAR, (also known as First Encounter Assault Recon, also known as Jump-Kick Simulator 2005,) is the subject of a new bundle. For the next 17 days, you can cheaply acquire Fear, its expansions, Fear 2, its DLC pack, and F3AR, (also known as First, Er, Third Assault Recon? Also known as No Seriously, Why Is There A Three There? It Hurts To Look At It.)

The bundle, imaginatively titled the FEAR Bundle , is being run by Bundle Stars. All three games and their associated bits are available for £6/$8. They're worth checking out. While the original remains the highlight, thanks to its excellent melee kicks and, at the time, unusual blend of horror and gunplay, the sequels are still accomplished first-person shooters. It's not a lot of money for a lot of spooky ghost girl.

Bundle Stars have also introduced other Warner Brothers titles into their catalogue, and are currently running a sale on the individual Arkham games .

If that's not enough bundle for you, Humble are also now running the Humble Indie Bundle 12 .