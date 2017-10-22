Build your own rave in Party Hard Tycoon

Party Hard was a tongue-in-cheek murder sim in which you killed night club revelers for disturbing your sleep, and now the dancing shoe is on the other foot. Party Hard Tycoon, set in the same universe, lets you own and manage a nightclub, design the best raves, and rake it in from drunk punters.

It looks like you get a lot of control over the parties you throw, right down to the theme of the night and the placement of the speakers, and you'll hire staff including security (to keep serial killers at bay, presumably) and entertainers. Oh, and don't forget about organising the booze. Lots of it.

From what I can tell you can't branch out into owning multiple clubs—it's all about making the one you've got as profitable and popular as possible.

The game is in Early Access, and the developers reckon it will be for the next three months as they listen to feedback. It's £6.29/$8.99 on Steam and the Humble Store, and the price will increase after the game comes out fully.

If you're more a fan of murdering than managing, then Party Hard 2 is due out later this year.