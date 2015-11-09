Build of the Week: RobCo Hoverbox is an ode to Fallout

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web's most dedicated PC building communities.

Fallout 4 is out this week (check out our review), so we figured we’d radiate our enthusiasm for post-apocalyptic everything with a special Build of the Week mutation. Take a gander at the RobCo Hoverbox, a mini-ITX build that packs an impressive amount of power into a fairly small space. In order to keep an overclocked 980 Ti and a Skylake processor cool, builder Jon Pollock threw in a single massive fan to do most of the work.

The fan itself is functional, but also nestles in nicely with the intentional Fallout aesthetic of antiquated components used to do futuristic or advanced tasks. It looks outright goofy, but in the best way, almost like a small satellite with the way it’s suspended on four small legs. I can almost envision the build talking to me in Fallout’s signature vocoded robot voiceover: “Which game would you like to play today, sir?”

Pollock sunk over 100 hours into the project, most of which I imagine was spent trying to pack all the hardware in and keep it cool, but a good chuck was also spent 3D printing a few components. He even experimented with prints of the logo, before settling on stencils and paint. It’s a lovely build overall, and one that can hold its own with just about any game out there.

For more information, check out the build log.

Congrats on the build, Jon!

RobCo HoverBox components:

CPU: Intel i7-6700K processor @ 4.8 GHz

GPU: ASUS Strix Geforce GTX 980 Ti 6GB, overclocked to 1524 MHz

RAM: G.Skill RipJaws V 16GB DDR4-3000, CAS 15 (2x8GB)

SSD: 400GB Intel 750 NVMe

Motherboard: Asus Maximus VIII Impact mini-ITX

PSU: Silverstone SX600-G 600W SFX power supply

Chassis: Silverstone Milo ML07B case

Cooling: Silverstone NT06-Pro heatsink