Build of the week: POD II, The Stronghold is a shiny hell engine

Case modder Ali Abbas wanted his latest mod to “portray strength and stability,” in which case, he’s succeeded. The POD (Power on demand) II looks like something the devil might commute in.

But Abbas' description of the POD II might be enough to scare the devil off: “Let’s put it this way. You could drive around with it in the boot at a 100 miles an hour and this baby won’t budge or tilt or give in to centrifugal forces. It stands like a cliff against the tides, so sturdy, steadfast, and rock steady. You cannot just knock it over. I wanted it to be broad shouldered, bulgy, and bulky so I decided to build it with more breadth than height.” I imagine him standing on a mountaintop, a storm raging all around him as wields a massive hammer and forges the damn thing out of stone and blood. There’s some weight behind the POD II in both craft and passion.

Besides its imposing bulk, the POD II is most impressive for how it was put together. It’s 100% handmade. Abbas avoided tools like 3D printers and laser cutters and slammed it together with sheer human will.

POD II, The Stronghold components:

Mobo: ASUS Maximus VIII Hero Alpha

CPU: Intel Core i5

GPU: GeForce GTX 970

RAM: Kingston HyperX Fury 8GB DDR4

SSD: Kingston HyperX Savage 240GB

PSU: Smart DPS G 750W