Build of the week: a Dota 2 PC carved from a damn log

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web’s most dedicated PC building communities.

It’s a good thing you logged on today, because we’re about to get our log on thanks to this cool computer made from a damn tree. Elemental Infusion is a scratch build put together by modder Kanishka Akalanka out of Sri Lanka using carved sections of a mahogany log to form a gorgeous chassis. This is the PC Gandalf has resting below his modular standing desk in his secret smoke-and-chill wizard cave. He calls it the Log Hog. It looks nice below the black light poster of himself.

I believe it too, because it took some magic to put the Elemental Infusion together. The big stumpy cross section of wood was separated into three pieces so the components could actually fit, lending it a rough finish to that makes it look like a recently restored ancient artifact or something a rich relative would buy for their swanky-ass log cabin they visit once a year. Put it there, next to the raccoon taxidermy. No one will know it’s a Dota 2 PC anyway, except for a nephew or niece and one ‘cool’ uncle.

But if you want to wash over the log-ness of the thing with LED lighting and show off the lovely tech powering the log, some flaps tilt down to allow for a look inside. Don’t stare too long though. It’s very difficult to log off. Log jokes!

For more details about of Elemental Infusion was put together, including a ton of extra pictures, check out the official build log .

Elemental Infusion components:

CPU: Intel Core i7 7700k

Mobo: Asus Maximus IX CODE

RAM: AVEXIR 16GB DDR4-28004GB x4

GPU: Asus Strix GTX 1070

PSU: Cooler master V850

Cooler: DIY custom liquid Loop

SSD: Avexir 240GB S100