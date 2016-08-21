Brut@l is a co-op dungeon crawler, with an interesting look

The @ symbol contains a lowercase a, you see, hence the title, and indeed the aesthetic, of third-person action-RPG-dungeon-crawling-roguelike-thingy Brut@l. The following trailer contains a nice bit of history, tieing the game into the ascii-based Rogue, before an impressive spot of editing suggests Brut@l as a successor of sorts to that historic game.

'3D characters wearing ascii symbols' is a bit of a weird and ugly aesthetic, at least based on the trailer, but it gives the co-op adventure a unique look—or a unique look if you forget about the very similar-looking Tron. Still, I'm intrigued, and if you are also intrigued maybe you'll be interested to hear that the game will be hitting PC in early 2017, via publisher Rising Star.

Brut@l very recently came out on PS4, so you can always pick it up on console if you'd rather not wait.