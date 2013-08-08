Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons to get PC release at the end of the month

Starbreeze's puzzlish sibling-'em-up, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons , is currently getting itself into bother as part of Xbox Live's Summer of Arcade promotion thing. Normally, we'd scratch our heads and look on with mild jealousy, waiting the standard six or so months for the game to escape the the XBLA cage. Not this time, it would seem - the irrepressible Brothers are to get a Steam release on August 28.

The game has you simultaneously control the two characters, as they search through a village in search of a cure to their father's illness. You can see the unusual control scheme in action in the video below.

For more on the game, you can read Marsh's preview .

Thanks, Joystiq .