Broken Sword: The Serpent's Curse gets a Gamescom trailer too

Remember that Broken Sword: The Serpent's Curse kickstarter? Would a link refresh your memory? Like a lot of things these days - even some kid's Bah Mitzvah, I heard - Broken Sword 5 has a Gamescom trailer, and it's...well, it isn't quite Broken Sword as I remember it.

I'm not sure if it's the art style or the animation (or both), or the hideous goblin-child who pops up around halfway through, but this is a world away from the beautiful 2D adventure games I played in the late 90s. Putting that to one side, it seems we can expect the usual mysteries, murders, daredevil antics and conspiracies, not to mention bad guys trying their hardest to make George and Nico dead. (Except for the guy hiding a gun in a pizza box - that doesn't strike me as the best plan in the world.)

Broken Sword: The Serpent's Curse is out this Winter.