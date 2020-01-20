Brief Godfall gameplay video confirms it's a videogame

Godfall is a 'looter-slasher' with the distinction of being the very first confirmed PlayStation 5 game. It's also coming to the Epic Games Store, presumably late in 2020. Aside from an announcement trailer and a few brief gifs, not much of Godfall has been shown yet, but never fear, because an enterprising Redditor has captured a whopping six seconds of the game. That's it above.

According to user YeahQuarterDongIng, it's "a fraction of the footage from an unreleased trailer I have". A few takeaways: it's undeniably a videogame. The swordplay looks slow and weighty in a manner reminiscent of D**k S**ls and For Honor, though it's much flashier than either of those. A whole lot of "slashing" is shown, but as for the "looting", well, I'm sure we'll hear more about that soon.

To reiterate the announcement spiel, Godfall is "a fantasy action RPG that utilizes high-impact third-person melee combat to engage players as they hunt for loot, don legendary armor sets, and defeat vicious enemies." A whole bunch of zeitgeist going on there, but it does look fun.