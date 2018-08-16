Boyfriend Dungeon's cast of lovable weapons adds a cat that turns into brass knuckles

Kitfox Games announced Boyfriend Dungeon last year with a vague teaser but a promising idea: a dungeon-crawling dating sim where you romance your weapons to make them, and yourself, stronger. It's a modern RPG where you fight for glory in the "dunj" and fight for love at dating hotspots like museums and cafes. It recently launched on Kickstarter with a new trailer, and its crowdfunding campaign is not only chock-full of much-needed details, it's also already raised nearly double its $50,000 goal with 29 days to go.

The weapons-turned-partners—that is, the "bae blades"—are the Kickstarter's headlining act. There's Sunder, a bold talwar saber; Valeria, a refined dagger; Isaac, a precise rapier; Seven, a literal lightsaber; and Sawyer, a flexible glaive. Thanks to its Kickstarter success, Boyfriend Dungeon has also added two bonus weapons, including Pocket, a cat that transforms into brass knuckles. Regarding the relationship you form with Pocket, Kitfox says "platonic love can be fulfilling, too!"

It seems that Pocket's, er, 'romance' arc is actually just you petting and feeding him, and quite frankly I can't think of a better way to strengthen your weapon than petting a cat (except petting a dog, obviously).

Boyfriend Dungeon's seventh partner is a mysterious scythe named Rowan. And if you're wondering, no, the pigeon on Rowan's shoulder isn't a coincidence: Rowan was designed by the artist behind Hatoful Boyfriend, a dating sim where all your partners are actual pigeons. Just in case this article was getting too everyday for ya.

The Kickstarter also explains how dating weapons actually works. "As you date each weapon, you’ll learn more about them and earn their trust, making you a more effective team in combat," Kitfox says. "But, in this game as in real life, every relationship is a little bit different in its benefits and demands. Some partners will teach you how to do more damage, while others will help you use skills more effectively."

Outside of dedicated date spots, you can woo your partners mid-dungeon via branching dialogue. Kitfox has teased three dungeons so far: the Verona Beach Center, the Nightclub and "something secret." There will also be multiple difficulty modes to accommodate people who are more interested in the dating sim elements than the action-RPG side of Boyfriend Dungeon, or vice-versa.

According to its Kickstarter delivery date and its newly minted Steam page, Boyfriend Dungeon is scheduled to release in mid to late 2019.