Boyfriend Dungeon smashes Kickstarter goal, coming in 2019

Boyfriend Dungeon, in development by Kitfox Games, has finished its Kickstarter campaign 415 percent over its target. As reported by Austin last month, it hit its goal in just one day—and will now go into full development.

If, like me, you were a little confused by the game's title, you might be even more so when you read what it involves. It's an action-RPG dungeon crawler where your weapons can “transform into beautiful people,” allowing you to take them out on dates to level them up. Obviously.

There are nine weapons to choose from, and each weapon has its own combat style, as well as distinct likes and dislikes. It’s probably wise to familiarise yourself with each of these as they’ll be useful whether on a date or on the battlefield.

If you’re intrigued, you can keep up with updates by visiting the official site.

Boyfriend Dungeon is due for release in 2019.