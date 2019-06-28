Borderlands 2 VR is PC bound according to ESRB rating

(Image credit: Gearbox)

It looks like Borderlands 2 VR is coming to some of the best VR headsets on PC, after almost a year of PlayStation exclusivity. Evidence comes via an ESRB rating for the Windows PC edition of the game. There's no indication of release date, but these classifications are usually filed within a month or so of release.

Borderlands 2 VR contains the full original game, but on PS4 at least, its entirely single-player. That does detract somewhat from the game's central appeal, but the opportunity to virtually inhabit Pandora is pretty cool. As is watching piles of guns explode from toilet cisterns.