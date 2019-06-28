Popular

Borderlands 2 VR is PC bound according to ESRB rating

The single-player only edition has been exclusive to PS4 since December.

It looks like Borderlands 2 VR is coming to some of the best VR headsets on PC, after almost a year of PlayStation exclusivity. Evidence comes via an ESRB rating for the Windows PC edition of the game. There's no indication of release date, but these classifications are usually filed within a month or so of release.

Borderlands 2 VR contains the full original game, but on PS4 at least, its entirely single-player. That does detract somewhat from the game's central appeal, but the opportunity to virtually inhabit Pandora is pretty cool. As is watching piles of guns explode from toilet cisterns. 

