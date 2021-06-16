Where to find a body scanner in Fortnite

This week, for one of Fortnite season 7's new challenges, Epic wants players to step on a body scanner. Why is that a challenge? Well, I assume it has something to do with the ongoing alien invasion plot, but let's not waste too much time looking for our motivation—we're really all here for that bonus XP. To fill up that meter even more, don't forget to check out our guide on where to find a graffiti-covered wall you'll need to hunt down complete this week's other challenge.

Thankfully there are multiple locations you can visit to find a body scanner, so this is an easy one. For the purpose of this guide, we'll just go with the simplest option.

Body scanner location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The easiest body scanner to step onto is located west of Fort Crumpet, southeast of Coral Castle. It's located inside the new IO base that appeared at the start of the season.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Head to the small guard station in the northwest corner of the IO outpost. The body scanner is a simple metal circle located in the corner. Step onto the body scanner and a little flashing animation will play, and you'll get a notification that you've completed the challenge.

For your trouble, you get 24,000 XP.

If you want other body scanner locations for some reason (fine, don't take my advice!), here's where they all appear on the map.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Need more assistance with the latest Fortnite season? Check out our Fortnite hub for more guides and news, including alien artifact locations you'll need to visit to customize your Kymera skin.