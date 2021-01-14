Blue Fire will release February 4, looks a bit like a 3D Hollow Knight

One of my favourite things is when indie devs take small nuggets of inspiration from tons of different games to concoct something that simultaneously feels unique while still rooted in its muses.

ROBI Studios' Blue Fire is just that— a smattering of Hollow Knight's spookily adorable aesthetic with some Soulsy combat and a big influence from 3D platformers starring a moustachioed plumber. It's an action-packed, fast-paced platformer and is coming to Steam on February 4.

"Journey through the desolated kingdom of Penumbra and discover the hidden secrets of this long-forgotten land. Explore mystical temples, where you’ll need to master the art of movement to survive increasingly difficult 3D platforming challenges," writes developer ROBI Studios. "During your adventure you’ll slash your way through daunting adversaries, encounter survivors and take on strange quests to collect valuable items."

(Image credit: ROBI Studios)