Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will have a PC-exclusive beta

The developers of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night have announced that Kickstarter backers who throw at least $60 at the project and opt for the PC version of the game will be able to take part in beta testing on Steam.

The details haven't been nailed down, but as you'd expect, being in the beta means access to pre-release builds of the game, and the opportunity to help track down bugs and provide feedback to the developers. "It's definitely going to be the biggest group of beta testers Iga has ever worked with, but he and the team are looking forward to your help," the latest Kickstarter update states.

In order to gain entry to the beta, you must back the Kickstarter for at least $60, and select a tier that offers the PC version of the game. If you kicked in $60 but chose the PS4 release, for instance, you won't be eligible, but at the $125 tier you could gain access to the beta by choosing the PS4 edition for the physical copy and the PC release on digital. And even though Steam is multiplatform these days, the developers stated that the beta will only run under Windows.

The Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Kickstarter runs for another 23 days, and has so far raised just shy of $2.5 million.