Blizzard World is now playable on the Overwatch PTR

A new Overwatch update is now playable on the PTR, and the big news this time around is the arrival of Blizzard World, the theme park hybrid map that was unveiled earlier this month at BlizzCon.
"An amusement park celebrating the universes of Warcraft, StarCraft, and Diablo, Blizzard World is a brand-new hybrid Assault/Escort map," Blizzard said in the patch notes. "Charge the gates of Stormwind, sneak through the Nexus Experience, and guide the payload through areas filled with high ground, flanking routes, and environmental hazards. Grab some Blizzard-inspired snacks at the concession stand along the way!"
The latest PTR update also adds an option to remove all AI in the custom game lobby, fixes a few bugs, and clears up a performance issue in Junkertown. The full patch notes are below.
GENERAL:
A.I.
- An option to “Remove All A.I.” in the custom game lobby can be accessed by Right Click > Remove All Bots
BUG FIXES:
General
- Fixed an issue that caused the arcade card for Limited Duel and Mystery Duel to not list all currently disabled characters
- Fixed an issue that prevented certain sound effects from playing when navigating the Options menu with a controller
Heroes
- Fixed a visual bug that caused Ana’s Biotic Rifle ammo clip to detach when her Captain Amari skin was equipped
- Fixed a bug that caused Doomfist’s Seismic Slam to create performance drops when repeatedly used with no cooldown
- Fixed a bug that prevented Mei’s Cryo-freeze from clearing the healing debuff caused by Ana’s Biotic Grenade
- Fixed a visual bug with Moira’s Biotic Orb that sometimes caused Biotic Grasp’s healing spray effects to display instead
- Fixed a bug that prevented Moira from being able to pass through enemies when using Fade
- Fixed a bug that caused Moira’s eyelashes to detach from her face during her Heroic highlight intro
- Fixed a visual issue with Moira’s Oasis skin that caused her knees to clip through her knee guards while crouched
- Fixed a bug that caused Reaper’s shotguns to animate incorrectly when discarded on the ground
- Fixed an issue that prevented highlights captured by Zenyatta players from recording correctly when the Cultist skin was equipped
Maps
- Fixed a bug that caused a performance drop when players shot at the gold coin piles in the last Defender spawn of Junkertown