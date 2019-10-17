Popular

Blizzard is working on a fix for Ashe's new Halloween skin in Overwatch

The Warlock sights are brighter and thicker, but should be better soon.

Overwatch players always have exciting new skins to look forward to around Halloween, but this year's set has a problem. Ashe's new skin, which gives her a wicked-looking Warlock makeover, also changes her weapon sights, and players have found they're much less usable now. Fortunately, Blizzard has heard their cries, and a fix is on the way.

The issue is with the visual design of the Warlock rifle sights. Normally, Ashe has a kind of reflex holo sight on her Viper rifle. It's a low-profile, unobtrusive sight that doesn't put any visual clutter between your eyeballs and your target. Not so with the sights on the Warlock skin version of the rifle, though: In this, the sights are formed by a thick, bright line that form a kind of eye shape.

It's a neat look that matches the Warlock's flame theme, but it's a bit too intense, unfortunately. The good news is that an updated version that lightens up the stroke of the line is coming.

Overwatch lead designer Jeff Kaplan posted a picture of the updated version of the sight picture to the game's subreddit late Wednesday.

"[W]e're still working out a time table to patch this fix in," he wrote. "[T]hanks for your patience."

Thanks, Dexerto.

