Hurried StarCraft II name-makers: be relieved. At the request of some portion of the playerbase, Blizzard is now allowing StarCraft II players a single opportunity to change their in-game moniker. xXxZergsmoke420xXx, this is your only chance to be on our friends list again.

Be aware that while Blizzard has taken pity on your lackluster callsigns today, if the developer's World of Warcraft policy is any precedent, it might eventually cost $10. Rename your online identity here .