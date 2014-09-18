Blitzkrieg 3 announced, due out early next year

Re-announced, that should be. Blitzkrieg 3 was originally announced last year, with a trailer and everything . Not much else happened between then and now, though, so it's been announced again. The classic real-time tactics series will return next year with a sequel that claims to blend both single and multiplayer.

"Players will become commanders of the era as they experience an interactive story of the second World War," explains the announcement blurb, "blending single-player and innovative multiplayer gameplay. Classic single-player campaigns will be available for each party involved in the conflict - the USSR, the Axis and the Allies. Multiplayer is asynchronous, allowing players to make their way through the enemy defenses without needing to be online for hours on end."

It'll be interesting to see how asynchronous real-time multiplayer will work. I rarely venture into RTS multiplayer, but could be tempted by right selection of ideas—and a regular single-player campaign to retreat back to.

Either way, the classic Blitzkrieg games were satisfying strategies, and broadly good. Both Blitzkrieg and Blitzkrieg 2 Anthologies have been released to Steam in celebration of the new game's announcement.