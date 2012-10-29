Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 live-action trailer is a series of surprising surprises

Robert Downey, Jr. There, I've satisfied the obligatory cameo preface. Oh, fine—YouTube gun guru FPS Russia shows up too. Moving on, this trailer for Black Ops 2 features real people—yes, including Iron Man in a jet—one-upping each other bigger-fish-eats-smaller-fish style in a pyrotechnical carnage carnival directed by Guy Ritchie, he of Snatch and Sherlock Holmes fame. With all the techno-murder flying around, the fellow beep-booping his Super Friends wrist communicator safely behind a husked car probably has the right idea. Check out the spot above.