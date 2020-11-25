Black Mesa is finally finished, for real this time

It seems only yesterday we were all joking about how Black Mesa would never be finished. And yet, despite all expectations, the massively ambitious Half-Life remake did come out—first as a Xen-free mod, then years later as a complete package with Valve's blessing. Following last month's open beta Black Mesa today completed its 16-year journey with the release of the 'Definitive Edition update, giving the doomed facility's corridors a final spit-shine.

One goal is to bring some of the game's oldest corridors (many first bashed-together over a decade ago) in line with the newer standard set by the game's stunning Xen maps. New models, new textures, new lighting, the whole works.

The results are... well, contentious. Perception is subjective and all but, while many interiors now have spookier ambience, I find the desert scenes have been less well-served. There's something about the new cliff props that feels slightly jarring, 3D models refusing to blend into the sculpted landscape in a way I normally associate with Bethesda worlds.

More than visuals, Definitive Edition also shifts enemy placements and takes a fresh pass at balancing. Most controversial was the inclusion of Half-Life 2 style supply boxes that offer up just the right amount of health and shield batteries for your current situation.

And yet, Black Mesa has never been about crafting a 1:1 recreation of the seminal 1997 shooter. The project was conceived in response to Valve's underwhelming Source engine port of Half-Life, and Black Mesa has always felt free to take massive liberties when it came to reimagining vast tracts of the game.

"Purists may question some of developer Crowbar Collective's design and aesthetic choices—and some things are so detached from the source material that it occasionally feels like an entirely new game," Andy Kelly wrote in his Black Mesa review. "It'll never feel as authentic as revisiting the original. But it's a fresh, modern, and lovingly made take on a landmark moment in PC gaming."

While this marks the "final, major update" to Black Mesa, Crowbar Collective still have a few known issues to patch up over the coming weeks. A full list of changes can be found over on the Definitive Edition patch notes.

After that, well, I s'pose the only logical next step is to remake Half-Life 2 in the Alyx engine. See you in another 16 years, aye?