Half-Life Xen vs. Black Mesa Xen: a video comparison

Ah, Xen. After battling through the brilliance of Unforeseen Consequences, Office Complex, We've Got Hostiles, Surface Tension, and other legendary levels, Half-Life dumps you on the planet Xen—a dreary world of floaty platforming and bland textures. But now, thanks to Valve-sanctioned Half-Life remake Black Mesa, Xen no longer sucks. In fact, it's now one of the highlights of the game. You might have forgotten just how bad the original Xen was, so I've put together a video comparing how it looked in Half-Life to how it looks now. And I think you'll agree, it's more than a slight improvement.