This RTX 3070 Razer Blade gaming laptop is my favourite Black Friday deal so far

The Razer Blade 15 is the best gaming laptop you can buy. There's nothing in PC land that gets closer to the much sought after MacBook aesthetic as the clean lines of the matte black Blade 15. It's such a stylish, restrained design it almost feels very un-Razer.

The fact that this Black Friday deals season you can bag the RTX 3070 Base edition with a £500 saving is pretty astounding. Sure, £1,399.97 is still a fair chunk of change, but for that you're getting a laptop that will still be delivering the gaming goods many years down the line.

That powerful Nvidia GeForce GPU, paired with a 144Hz 1080p screen, means that it has the graphical juice to cope with pretty much any game you could throw at it and it'll still chuck out mucho fps.

So, why such a heavy discount? While this is the 2021 version, it's an early 2021 spec, which still has an Intel Core i7 10750H processor inside it. That's getting on for a couple of generations old now, with the 11th Gen launching mid this year, and the 12th Gen on the horizon after the new year. Hence, these systems are starting to see some generous discounts.

Razer Blade 15 | 15.6-inch | Core i7 10750H | RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £1,899.97 £1,399.97 at Box (save £500)

This is such a good deal, on our favourite gaming laptop around, that it's likely not to last that long. Most RTX 3070-based systems are far pricier than this, yet you're getting the outstanding Blade design with the excellent Nvidia GPU and a 144Hz screen to take advantage of it.

Despite sporting an older CPU, you're not really missing out on anything. The six-core, 12-thread processor is still capable of chewing through all but the most intensive productivity tasks, and isn't going to slow down that current-gen Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics card either.

It's all ably backed up by 16GB of DDR4 memory—plenty for a modern gaming laptop—and a 512GB SSD. Now, that storage could be a sticking point down the road, but is still plenty big enough for a Windows install and healthy percentage of your current games rotation.

The closed chassis means an internal upgrade is going to be tough, but it's Black Friday, people, there are going to be a whole bunch of external SSD deals out there this year. And thanks to the USB Type-C 3.2 ports, a decent portable SSD will happily house an overspill of your games library.