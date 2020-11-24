Black Friday Laptop goodness: get £700 off this Razer RTX 2070 laptop right now!

Razer knows a thing or two about Black Friday gaming laptops, with its Razer Blade 15 sitting at the top of our best gaming laptops guide for a while now. This is that machines bigger, more impressive sibling though, boasting a 17.3-inch screen, an incredibly fast Intel 10th-gen CPU, RTX 2070 MaxQ and a slightly bigger chassis to accommodate it all. It's still ridiculously gorgeous to hold and use though, so don't worry about this being some bloated gaming machine.

Black Friday deals Black Friday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

Razer has got this machine so 'spot on' that it feels churlish to pull out one component as being more important than the rest, but if pushed, the RTX 2070 MaxQ really is a wonderful thing to find in a machine this thin. This GPU is capable of pushing smooth framerates all the way up to 4K, should you want to plug this into a capable screen, or hit silly framerates on the 1080p panel it's attached to. The good news here is that the 17.3-inch panel supports refresh rates all the way up to 300Hz, so if you fancy some FPS action, this machine can deliver.

The other component to stand out is the Core i7 10875H CPU, which provides the kind of muscle that makes the 'Pro' in the name make sense. This 8-core, 16-thread monster has a stock clock of 2.3GHz but can turbo all the way up to 5.1GHZ, and will basically eat up your more serious applications gleefully and do so in double-quick time. This is all backed up by 16GB of DDR4-2933 RAM and a healthy 512GB SSD. It's basically the kind of laptop dreams are made of.

Razer Blade Pro 17 | Intel i7 | RTX 2070 | £2,299.92 £1,599.98 at Ebuyer (save £700)

This Razer Blade Pro 17 really is something special, and a complete steal right now at £700 off. It features the powerful combo of an 8-core, 16-thread Core i7-10875H alongside an RTX 2070 MaxQ for a great gaming powerhouse that can make real use of the 17.3-inch 300Hz 1080p screen. The spec is rounded off with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for an altogether awesome gaming machine. View Deal

The fact that you can get £700 off this machine right now is incredible, and you also get a Razer keyboard and mouse to use when you've got the room, which is a decent addition. There's also a free bandana Mask and branded water bottle because remember, it's important to stay hydrated.

Overall then, this is an incredible deal, and if you've been saving up to treat yourself to a serious gaming laptop, Christmas has clearly just come early.