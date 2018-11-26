Cyber Monday CPU deals: upgrade your PC's brain

***This is an older feature. Here's all you need to know about 2019's Black Friday deals***

Cyber Monday is upon us. As with every year, a massive amount of products in every imaginable category will be on sale, including CPUs. If you've been on the fence about upgrading for years (still rocking that Core i7-3770K?), this is a great time to splurge on a new processor.

AMD shook up the CPU market last year with its first-generation Ryzen chips, so this year we've seen increased competition from Intel with its eighth and ninth-generation Core processors (aka, Coffee Lake). For the first time ever, six cores are standard on Core i5 chips, making the i5-8400 the best mainstream CPU for gaming.

AMD has also responded with its second-gen Ryzen lineup, which includes the 2600X and 2700X. These are modest upgrades over last year's processors, but it's nice to see AMD continuing to push the envelope. They also deliver excellent value, especially in cost per core.

The best Cyber Monday CPU deals

Core i7 8700K + Asus Prime Z370-A | $409.98

The Core i7-8700K is a 6-core/12-thread chip that is more than enough for a high-end gaming PC, and this combo deal pairs it with a respectable Z370 motherboard. You have to purchase it today to qualify for the $35 mail-in-rebate. Buy at Newegg.



AMD Ryzen 7 2700 + Gigabyte X470 Aorus | $313.79

The Ryzen 7 2700 is an 8-core/16-thread processor based on AMD's second (and most recent) generation Zen architecture. It's paired with a motherboard geared for gamers with a high-end onboard audio solution, dual M.2 slots, and of course RGB lighting. Price is after $20 rebate. Buy at Newegg.



UK CPU deals

Expired deals

What to expect from CPU deals on Cyber Monday

Intel just launched its 9th-generation "Coffee Lake refresh" Core processors, including the i5-9600K , the i7-9700K , and i9-9900k . The chances of seeing these CPUs on sale are slim, since they're brand new. On the plus side, retailers might be more inclined to clear out their existing inventories of 7th-gen (Kaby Lake) and 8th-gen (Coffee Lake) Intel CPUs.

When it comes to AMD, it's likely that we'll see steep discounts on both first and second-generation Ryzen processors. For some perspective, the Ryzen 5 2600X only launched a few months ago, and it has already dropped in price from $230 to $210. That's not a massive price drop by any means, but it's indicative we might see great deals this Cyber Monday.

