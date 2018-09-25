Black Desert Online's new expansion Drieghan arrives in November

Black Desert Online developers Pearl Abyss and Kakao Games, have announced that their Korean MMO is getting a new expansion entitled 'Drieghan,' arriving on November 14.

Also known as 'the land of dragons,' Drieghan is the ancestral home of the dwarves and players will be able to explore this new, mountainous area, including Duvencrune, the dwarven capital. The expansion will introduce new monster areas, including ‘Tshira Ruins,’ ‘Sherekhan's Grave’, and ‘Blood Wolf Town,' as well as over 300 new quests, new story content, and a new world boss, Garmoth, The Crimson Dragon.

The trailer doesn't give a lot away but we do get a look at a rather bleak town, a mucky-looking swamp, and some formidable mountain passes—as well as a glimpse at what seems to be Garmoth.

Drieghan is set for release on November 14. Meanwhile, if you're thinking about checking out Black Desert Online, we have some handy tips to get you started.