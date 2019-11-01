BioWare loses another Anthem lead

Chad Robertson, BioWare's head of live service and point man on Anthem, is leaving the company. In a two-part Twitter thread, Robertson said that Anthem and BioWare "are in good hands," and that fans "can expect great things ahead."

I join as a fan now, and look forward to playing BioWare games for years to come. I'm very excited about the next step of my journey in the game industry and look forward to sharing that soon.October 31, 2019

Despite Robertson's upbeat words, his departure isn't likely to instill confidence in anyone still paying attention to Anthem. It comes less than three months after the loss of former Anthem lead producer Ben Irving, who left BioWare in August for a job at a different studio.

It also takes place in the midst of serious uncertainty about the future of Anthem: The long-delayed Cataclysm eventually began, but BioWare announced in August that the plan to evolve the game world through expansive "acts" had been dropped in favor of seasonal updates. The end of the Cataclysm event wasn't particularly clean, either. When it was over, BioWare left some elements of the event online for people to play until the next seasonal event went live, which turned out to be a Halloween event that kicked off earlier this month.

Robertson previously served as the head of technology and studio director at Bioware Austin. His other credits, listed on MobyGames, include Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning (for Mythic, which was acquired by EA in 2006 and merged with BioWare in 2009), Star Wars: The Old Republic, Dragon Age: Inquisition – Jaws of Hakkon, and Mass Effect: Andromeda.