Bioshock Infinite compo wants to put your name in the game

Several characters and institutions in Bioshock, like Sinclair Spirits and Robertson's Tobaccoria, were named after the writers and developers who made the game. Irrational want to do something similar for Bioshock Infinite, except this time they want to use names from their community. Blue's News spotted the compo on the Irrational blog , where Irrational say "we're giving one of you the chance to become immortalized within the world of Columbia! You could end up as the namesake of a building, a character, a business–whatever our artists come up with. It's the ultimate bragging rights."

To enter, all you have to do is enter your name and email address into the form on the Irrational blog post linked to above. The winner will be notified by email, and their name will find their way into Irrational's skyborne sequel. Check out our Bioshock Infinite preview , and the first trailer for more on the game.