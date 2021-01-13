Bethesda's new Indiana Jones game will not impact Starfield or Elder Scrolls 6

Todd Howard is a busy guy. He's the director and/or executive producer on, among other things, The Elder Scrolls 6, the Starfield game we're all so excited about, and the Fallout TV series being developed for Amazon. As of yesterday, he's also the executive producer on the new Indiana Jones game being developed by Wolfenstein studio MachineGames.

That's a lot of salami to pile onto one plate, and it's led at least a few people to wonder, understandably, if it might be a little too much for even the famously-engaged Todd Howard to handle. Bethesda, however, says it's all good.

Todd is currently EP on many BGS and other projects, such as the Fallout TV show. His main focus remains Directing the upcoming Starfield and TES6 games, which aren't affected by today's news.January 12, 2021

"Todd is currently EP on many BGS [Bethesda Game Studios] and other projects, such as the Fallout TV show," Bethesda senior vice president of marketing Pete Hines said on Twitter. "His main focus remains directing the upcoming Starfield and TES6 games, which aren't affected by today's news."

I'm not really a Raiders fan, but I do like me some Wolfenstein, and so my personal curiosity is more about how the new project will impact the future of that series. MachineGames has done an excellent job of rebooting and rejuvenating Wolfenstein, from The New Order through Youngblood, and I'm looking forward to more. Unfortunately, there is no news on that front: A Bethesda spokesperson said there's no news to share on what the studio is working on beyond yesterday's announcement.

Hines shared one other important piece of information yesterday: Despite appearances, Howard was apparently not slyly teasing the Indiana Jones game during a livestream last year. He's just a big fan.

What's insane... during @majornelson podcast with @DCDeacon @XboxP3 & Todd Howard. Ark of the Covenant was right there in front of our eyes! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VswQkUgJ1qJanuary 12, 2021