Bethesda reveals a new Indiana Jones game being made by Wolfenstein studio MachineGames

Yesterday, Disney announced the return of Lucasfilm Games as "the official identity for all gaming titles from Lucasfilm," including Star Wars games "and beyond." Today we got our first look at what the new label is getting up to, and it's a surprise, to say the least: An Indiana Jones game being developed by Wolfenstein studio MachineGames.

At first I thought it might be a new Wolfenstein, until the end of the clip, when the famed whip and fedora make an appearance. And even though it's breaking away from what MachineGames is best known for, it's not a bad fit: Doctor Jones was pretty famously anti-Nazi, after all.

The new game will feature "a wholly original, standalone tale set at the height of the career of the famed adventurer," and will feature Elder Scrolls and Fallout game director Todd Howard as executive producer. As it turns out, Howard was hinting at the new game all along:

We should've known pic.twitter.com/HS63sDaOcxJanuary 12, 2021

There are also apparently hints to be found in the teaser, as the announcement says it "may hold some clues." (Which means it does hold some clues.) There's no word of a release date yet, but we're looking for more details and will update when we can.