Bethesda rumoured to announce Wolfenstein and The Evil Within sequels at E3

Bethesda has an entire E3 press conference to itself this year, but in the absence of a lengthy Fallout 4 announcement, what are they going to show? That's been the subject of much speculation these past months, and while it's certain that Dishonored 2 will be there, that's not going to fill a whole hour.
The publisher does have a bunch of titles up its sleeves though, if new rumours are to be believed. According to things "heard" by Eurogamer, Bethesda will announce sequels for Wolfenstein: The New Order and The Evil Within, as well as the re-launch of the long dormant Prey 2.
A sequel to Wolfenstein seems inevitable, following reports last year that at least one of the voice actors involved with the original is working on a follow-up. As for The Evil Within, there have been no compelling leaks thus far, but, y'know, why not make an Evil Within sequel?
Prey 2 has been a source of much speculation recently, with news that the game's domain has been renewed, leading to a currently hidden Facebook page. Meanwhile, Skyrim looks set to be reissued on the current generation of consoles, which seems to suggest that we won't get any details on a proper follow-up – which seems unlikely anyway, since Fallout 4 only released last year.
E3 2016 kicks off next week. For more rumours and speculation, here's a truck tonne of it.
The PC Gaming Show returns to E3 on Monday June 13, featuring game announcements, updates to existing favourites, and conversation with top developers. You can find out what to expect , and also book free tickets to attend in person at . The PC Gaming Show will be broadcast live through from 11:30 am PT/2:30 pm ET/6:30 pm GMT, but be sure to tune in beforehand to check out , in which one lucky winner will buy as many games as they can in three minutes.