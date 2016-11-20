Bethesda Pinball is a real thing that's out soon

Skyrim has been remastered into its ultimate form: as a new pinball table for Zen's suite of pinball titles (seemingly Pinball FX2 on PC, though the announcement post is unclear). Zen Studios has, in the past, transformed the likes of The Walking Dead, South Park and Portal into pinball tables, and with the Bethesda Pinball pack it's done the same for Skyrim, Doom and Fallout. Here's a silly, fun trailer that confirms that this is really happening:

"Explore the secrets of the post-nuclear wasteland in a world decimated by atomic war, join Factions, raid Vaults and collect Bobbleheads on the Fallout Pinball table, fight your way through the UAC research facility while taking on hordes of demons to earn the DOOM Slayer name on the DOOM Pinball table, and craft weapons, wield magic, equip armor, buy and sell goods, mine materials, find companions and complete side quests before defeating Alduin and fulfilling your destiny as the Dragonborn on The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Pinball table. Each table features leaderboards, score tracking, exciting social features, and more!"

Wot, no Dishonored or Wolfenstein tables, Zen?

Bethesda Pinball will be out on Steam, as DLC I guess, on December 6, and here are a couple of images of the other tables (ta, PCGamesN):