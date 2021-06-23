The best Technomancer build in Outriders

If you're looking for the best Outriders Technomancer build, you'll need to be comfortable operating as your squad's support character amid the troubled world of Enoch. This long-range, technologically-proficient path is the only one that can heal fellow team members, so they fulfill a vital support role.

That said, healing isn't the Technomancer's only strength. While the relative squishiness of this class means I wouldn't recommend a solo playthrough with it, you can still deal decent damage and control the battlefield from afar on top of your role as a techie medic. If this sounds like the class for you, here's everything you need to know about the Outriders Technomancer path.

Build

The best Outriders Technomancer build

The Technomancer is one of the most diverse classes in Outriders, so there's a lot to consider when prepping a build. If you're going in with a team with a lot of DPS players already, you might want to consider a long-ranged healer. Perhaps you want to focus on freezing enemies and crowd control, which is entirely viable.

However, for this build we're creating a set capable of some of the best damage in the game. This build will throw poison around, make enemies vulnerable, and focus on the Technomancer’s exceptional ability to bring the pain.

Skills

The best Outriders Techomancer skills

Both Cold Snap and Blighted Rounds are unlocked fairly early, but the problem with this build will be your Blighted Turret. It'll quite possibly be the strongest aspect of your build, but you, unfortunately, won’t get it until you are quite deep into the campaign. In the meantime, the Cryo Turret is a decent alternative.

Cold Snap [Level 3]

Blighted Rounds [Level 6]

Blighted Turret [Level 22]

Focus on the top Pestilence path. Specifically nodes that improve your weapon damage and the Toxic status effect will be a priority. This build is high risk, but if you build it correctly, the sheer amount of damage you’re outputting will negate that entirely. In particular, Exposing Toxin, Marked for Execution, Assault Master and Empowering Antenna will synergise to allow you to output absurd damage numbers.

Br/8 Impact Amplifier: Increase your Weapon Damage by 8%.

Increase your Weapon Damage by 8%. Sower of Decay: Reduce Decay skills cooldown by 15%.

Reduce Decay skills cooldown by 15%. Exposing Toxin: Every time Toxic is afflicted on an enemy, Vulnerable status is inflicted as well.

Every time Toxic is afflicted on an enemy, Vulnerable status is inflicted as well. Marked for Execution: Vulnerable afflicted on an enemy is 40% more effective.

Vulnerable afflicted on an enemy is 40% more effective. Assault Master: Increase your assault weapon damage by 20%. Increase assault weapon drop chance by 12%. Assault weapons: Assault Rifle, Light Machinegun, Submachine Gun, and Double Gun.

Increase your assault weapon damage by 20%. Increase assault weapon drop chance by 12%. Assault weapons: Assault Rifle, Light Machinegun, Submachine Gun, and Double Gun. Two Sides of the Power: Increase damage received from all sources by 15% and dealt by 20%.

Increase damage received from all sources by 15% and dealt by 20%. Purge: Enemies afflicted with Toxic receive 30% more damage.

Enemies afflicted with Toxic receive 30% more damage. Empowering Antenna: Activating decay increases weapon damage for you and your allies by 40% for 10 seconds.

Mods

The best Outriders Technomancer mods to choose

Armour and weapon mods

As with class abilities, focus your mod choices on weapon damage, with an emphasis on the Toxic Status effect.

With a handful of these mods you'll be applying the pressure for those afflicted with Toxic. With something like Toxic Lead you'll be replenishing your magazine without reloading, which is especially important if you have Blighted Rounds activated.

Elsewhere, it’s important to have an eye on your defensive mods. This build applies the pain, but it also can’t take too much itself. Mods like Mitigation From Death and Emergency Stance will help to keep you alive.

Essential Mods

Spare Mag [Tier 1]: Blighted Rounds - The skill is effective for one additional magazine before triggering the cooldown.

Blighted Rounds - The skill is effective for one additional magazine before triggering the cooldown. Toxic Lead [Tier 2]: Killing enemies afflicted with Toxic will instantly replenish 40% of ammo in your magazine.

Killing enemies afflicted with Toxic will instantly replenish 40% of ammo in your magazine. Radical Therapy [Tier 2]: Deal 15% more damage against enemies afflicted by Toxic.

Deal 15% more damage against enemies afflicted by Toxic. Mitigation From Death [Tier 2]: Killing enemies while aiming down sights grants 45 368 points of Armor for 10 seconds. Stacks up to 3 times.

Killing enemies while aiming down sights grants 45 368 points of Armor for 10 seconds. Stacks up to 3 times. Bloodlust [Tier 2]: Killing Shots increase your firepower by X. Stacks up to 3 times and deteriorates every 10 seconds.

Killing Shots increase your firepower by X. Stacks up to 3 times and deteriorates every 10 seconds. Euthanise [Tier 3]: Deal 25% more damage against enemies afflicted by Toxic.

Beneficial Mods

Trick Up The Sleeve [Tier 1]: Blighted Rounds - While the skill is active, killing shots grant you 30% extra bullets in your mag.

Blighted Rounds - While the skill is active, killing shots grant you 30% extra bullets in your mag. Critical Analysis [Tier 1]: Blighted Rounds - Increases Critical Damage by 15%.

Blighted Rounds - Increases Critical Damage by 15%. Emergency Stance [Tier 2]: Attain Golem protective effect for 4 seconds whenever your Health drops below 30%.

Attain Golem protective effect for 4 seconds whenever your Health drops below 30%. Critstack [Tier 2]: Critical shots build up a 5 second stacking effect that grants you X Anomaly Power and Y Firepower bonuses. Stacks up to 5 times.

Critical shots build up a 5 second stacking effect that grants you X Anomaly Power and Y Firepower bonuses. Stacks up to 5 times. Sharp Eye [Tier 3]: Killing enemies while aiming down sights grants you X Firepower for 20 seconds. Stacks up to 3 times.

Killing enemies while aiming down sights grants you X Firepower for 20 seconds. Stacks up to 3 times. Splash Boost [Tier 3]: increases the splash effect radius of successful shots by 50%.

In terms of a legendary set to build towards, the Plague Sower set is the way to go. Once you have three pieces of the armor you'll activate its set bonus. So, when you apply Toxic (all the time), you'll gain a 5% damage reduction for 5 seconds. This stacks up to 5 times too. It’s one of the coolest sets in the game.

Weapons

The Outriders Technomancer weapons to use

For this build, make use of tactical assault rifles. Your class ability, Assault Master, will be doing a lot for you in this regard.

Assault rifles are strong across the board, and this class makes more use of them than any other. It should be your primary and will do you good in almost any situation. The archetype can work at close, medium and long ranges, so you'll always have options in any situation.

For a secondary, consider a sniper rifle. Technomancers get more healing from range and this lets you apply pressure on the enemy from a safe distance. A freezing mod is a good addition as you can stall bigger elites and focus on clearing trash mobs.

Apply an area of effect mod on one of your mods. While this build can handle multiple enemies by applying debuffs liberally, you’ll likely only be able to finish them off one at a time. Throwing something like a Bone Shrapnel or Minefield mod will help you manage bigger swarms of enemies.

Tips

Outriders Technomancer tips: How to play this build

Thankfully this build isn’t too hard to execute in terms of abilities, though you should be aware of your health. This build, in particular, makes you one of the most vulnerable Altered in the game.

Thankfully that's offset by your enormous damage potential. Start engagements by placing a Blighted Turret down front of you. This applies Toxic and Vulnerable status effects to enemies thanks to the Exposing Toxin perk. It also draws attention away from your squishy body.

If you're engaging from mid-range, use Blighted Rounds on your assault rifle to apply more Toxic. Now pay attention to your magazine. If you have the Toxic Lead mod, your weapon should be replenishing its magazine as long as you finish off enemies. Once you reload, you lose Blighted Rounds. If you want a safety net, make use of the Spare Mag mod, which will give you another bite of the apple after you reload once.

Cold Snap is rarely used offensively, but it brings an important defensive ability to your game. This won’t synergise with your build particularly, but it will get enemies off your back. This is your escape rope. If you find yourself swamped by loads of bad guys, using it will freeze anything close to you. This will give you time to get out of there and reposition.