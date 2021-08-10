The best Krig 6 loadout for Warzone

The Warzone Krig 6 has been a reliable option for a while, but recently it's been more of a dominant weapon in Verdansk's meta. The fantastic range and recoil properties this gun boasts make it a delight for high and low-skill players alike, offering you the potential to kill enemies without missing a single shot from decent distances.

The long-range meta is well and truly upon us, and with a really solid time-to-kill coupled with some rather tasty customisation options, I recommend getting your Krig out if you haven't tried it in a while. And what better way to do it than with these stellar Krig 6 Warzone loadouts?

Best ranged laser-beam Krig 6 Warzone loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 15" CMV Mil-Spec

15" CMV Mil-Spec Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd

Secondary:

MAC-10 (unlocked by getting double-kills with SMGs in 15 separate completed matches)

Perks:

EOD

Ghost

Amped

Throwables:

Claymore

Heartbeat Sensor

This version of the Krig 6 is perfect for pairing with the likes of the MAC-10 or OTs 9—SMGs that completely destroy opponents from up close and leave the long-ranged fighting to your primary laser-beam.

The Agency Suppressor is a must on this weapon, as it takes you off the radar when you shoot, and even boosts your bullet velocity and range. If you're running a ranged loadout, this is a must-have: Without it you'll get third-partied much more often, as well as become frustrated with how your shots won't have the velocity to hit where you're aiming them.

Further helping with this is the 15" CMV Mil-Spec barrel, which boosts bullet velocity and range, as well as recoil control. The barrel attachment helps you in both horizontal and vertical recoil, so it's a great shout when you're trying to maximise the Krig 6's usability at range. Of course, these attachments, along with the Field Agent Grip, will worsen a lot of your mobility stats, so when you're trying to sprint around the map, your MAC-10 will allow you to run much faster. Amped helps you switch back to your Krig quickly if you need to anyway.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

Finally, we have the Axial Arms 3x optic, which offers a perfect picture of what you're trying to shoot at no matter the range, and the STANAG 60 Rnd ammunition attachment, which is essential in a game like Warzone where you'll need to down multiple people and thirst them before they self-revive. Grab the biggest magazine you can and get spraying.

I've already mentioned Amped, but your other perks should ideally be EOD and Ghost. This might not be as simple as just picking those perks though - Ghost is a bit of a pain as it shares a slot with Overkill, which you'll need to put the MAC-10 in the same loadout. I suggest you get two classes sorted: one with Overkill, and another with Ghost, so you can switch to it when you grab a second loadout.

Best mobility Warzone Krig 6 loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: 16.5" Ultralight

16.5" Ultralight Optic: Kobra Red Dot (or any reflex sight)

Kobra Red Dot (or any reflex sight) Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd

Secondary:

HDR (unlocked at level 11)

Perks:

EOD

High Alert

Amped

Throwables:

Semtex

Heartbeat Sensor

This loadout is less focused on getting that ridiculous recoil control and long-ranged reliability, and is more geared towards a mobile loadout with decent movement speed and ADS time. For this purpose, I've switched the Agency Suppressor out for the standard Suppressor, as it still boosts your bullet velocity but also improves your ADS and sprint-out speed.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

Coupled with not having all those other cumbersome attachments on the gun and replacing them with the Raider Stock and 16.5" Ultralight barrel, you'll feel like a new operator with this Krig 6 build. I like to use it as a sniper support alongside a classic, heavy sniper like the HDR or Tundra, but it's surprisingly versatile and usable in any situation. More accurate players can use it a basic mid-range assault rifle, whereas LMG-wielders might enjoy putting this Krig 6 on the loadout as a bit of an insurance policy in close quarters. It's a really nice balance, and compared to the other build in this loadout, extremely speedy.

Perk-wise, it's the same story as before, although with a balanced gun like this you can skip Overkill entirely and rely on ground loot until you get your next loadout. I really like High Alert in this second slot. It's not nearly as popular as Ghost, but can give you vital information on the enemy's location you otherwise wouldn't have known. Seriously, the Krig 6 is an absolute treat, and when you find your ideal loadout with this weapon, it'll become a staple in your arsenal for a while.