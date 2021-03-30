These theorycraft Hearthstone Forged in the Barrens decks will help you get the edge on your opponents when the expansion launches today. After the grand opening of your hard-earned packs, you'll want to construct the best Hearthstone decks that make the most of the new cards. There are lots of new combos and synergies to discover, but if you're eager to play Ranked right away, these builds will help you get started.

Remember, these are theorycrafted decks, so they'll likely need a few adjustments as the meta develops. Thankfully, several popular streamers have had a chance to check out the cards in advance, so they're already in pretty good shape. Here are five of the best Hearthstone Forged in the Barrens theorycrafted decks I've seen so far, including core cards to pay attention to, and the best strategies for each.

Murloc Shaman

Hearthstone Forged in the Barrens deck: Murloc Shaman

Deck code: AAECAaoIBJzOA6reA/zoA6juAw3buAPG0QPw1AOr3gO24QOR5AOT6AOU6AOz6APd7AOV8AOioASroAQA

Cost: 6480 Dust

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Murloc Shaman has been popular in the past, and Thijs' build is a great way to kick off the new expansion. To help you race through the ranks as soon as Forged in the Barrens drops, this aggressive army of Murlocs can conclude games as early as turn six. Old favourites like Murloc Tidecaller and Coldlight Seer help you to build your board presence, and make sure that your tiny allies stick around. Voracious Reader is also fundamental for drawing quickly in the mid-late game.

Barrens newcomers include Spawnpool Forager (Deathrattle that summons a 1/1 Tinyfin), Lushwater Murcenary (Battlecry: If you control a Murloc, gain +1/+1), and Lushwater Scout (After you summon a Murloc, give it +1 Attack and Rush). These small threats will help you keep the pressure on, until you can buff them with the new Shaman spell, Nofin Can Stop Us, which gives your minions +1/+1 and gives your Murlocs an extra +1/+1. Firemancer Flurgl will keep enemy minions at bay by dealing one damage to all enemies after you play a Murloc. If you find that your hand is empty a bit too often, consider adding Tinyfin's Caravan to draw Murlocs at the start of your turn.

Mankrik Shuffle Rogue

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Hearthstone Forged in the Barrens deck: Mankrik Shuffle Rogue

Deck code: AAECAaIHBr/gA8PhA4TkA+DlA+fwA7SKBAyK0APl0QPl3QPn3QPx3QPz3QOS5APu6QOY6gOq6wOu6wP2nwQA

Cost: 13200 Dust

(Image credit: Blizzard)

If you want a deck that can hold its own into the late game, RegisKillbin's Mankrik Shuffle Rogue deck is packed with powerful Legendaries. Mankrik is a new neutral Legendary that shuffles the character's wife into your deck. When you draw Olgra, Mankrik's Wife, you summon a 3/10 Mankrik who immediately attacks the enemy hero. This build also features Rogue's new Ranked Spell, Wicked Stab, which deals two/four/six damage depending on how much mana you have.

This deck is all about shuffling after all, so it contains C'Thun, the Shattered. We rarely saw C'Thun make it onto the board last expansion, so here's hoping the new Barrens cards will let us play this devastating finisher. Rogues are also well versed in returning minions to their hand and playing them again, so naturally this deck has Shadowstep, Potion of Illusion, and Tenwu of the Red Smoke. These let you play cards like Ysera the Dreamer, Mankrik, and Ticket Master again. Shadow Hunter Vol'jin also lets you swap a minion on the board with a random one in its owner's hand. You can even use this to send an enemy minion back, or simply use Coerce to destroy it.

Big Hunter

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Hearthstone Forged in the Barrens deck: Big Hunter

Deck code: AAECAR8E5NQD/OgD5e8DqIoEDYLQA6mfBNvtA43kA5/sA7ugBJrsA+WfBJ7qA+bhA97sA/7bA/u7AwA=

Cost: 10680 Dust

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Trump has already found a burly Hunter deck for us to try in Forged in the Barrens. The star of the show is Primordial Protector, which has a Battlecry that lets you draw your highest cost spell and summon a random minion of the same cost. You'll be maximising the value of this card by including Ashes of Outland's Nagrand Slam. This means that for just 8 mana, you'll play a 6/6 minion, draw Nagrand Slam, and summon a random 10-Mana minion, too.

While this deck focuses on cheating out huge threats, you have plenty of options in the early game. Kolkar Pack Runner is a new 2/3 Barrens card that summons a 1/1 Hyena with Rush after you cast a spell. 3-Mana beast Pack Kodo also has a Battlecry that sees you discover a beast, secret, or weapon.

There's plenty of room for removal on the run up to your big swing on turn eight. Wound Prey is a 1-Mana spell that deals one damage and summons a 1/1 Hyena with Rush, but combining this with Scholomance's Professor Slate makes your spells poisonous. That way you can clear most intimidating enemy minions without breaking a sweat. Likewise, if your opponent manages to clear your first round of beefy allies, you also have the Darkmoon Faire's Carnival Clown and Strongman waiting in the wings for the late game.

Turbo Draw Warlock

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Hearthstone Forged in the Barrens deck: Turbo Draw Warlock

Deck code: AAECAf0GBpegBI%2BgBOfwA%2FPtA%2B6%2FA87hAwyxnwTnoAShoATpvgOT5APw7QOY6gP44wOS3gPY7QOCoATx7QMA&multiClass=warlock&set=standard

Cost: 11040 Dust

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Timescam shared this build ahead of Hearthstone's theorycrafting livestreams, and Firebat showed us what it's capable of in his stream. To state the obvious, Turbo Draw Warlock contains lots of card draw, including Backfire, Mortal Coil, Loot Hoarder, and Bloodmage Thalnos. It also features plenty of healing to keep you alive and kicking until turn six, when you can play the dreaded Tickatus, although using it to remove five cards in your own deck may actually work in your favour here.

Drawing all those cards at speed pays off thanks to the new Barrens additions that prompt you to have 10 or fewer cards in your deck. Blood Shard Bristleback is a 3/3 with Lifesteal which has a Battlecry that lets you deal six damage to a minion, whereas Barrens Scavenger is a 6/6 Taunt that costs just 1-Mana when you have 10 or fewer cards in your deck. Once your deck is completely empty, you can then play Neeru Fireblade. It's Battlecry opens a portal that fills your board with 3/2 Imps each turn. To make sure you survive long enough to draw all your best tools, use Hysteria, Drain Soul, and Fire Breather to stave off pesky foes. There's certainly room for Soul Rend (Deal five damage to all minions. Destroy a card in your deck for each killed), but try to draw your best cards first to avoid burning something valuable.

Mordresh Mage

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Hearthstone Forged in the Barrens deck: Mordresh Mage

Deck code: AAECAf0EBI27A9DOA9nRA9jsAw34zAOFzQPNzgOk0QPl0QP30QOH5APQ7APR7APT7APW7AP9ngTCoAQA

Cost: 9120 Dust

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Mage already has a great Hero Power, but Slysssa's Mage build uses the Barrens cards to stretch it to its full potential. New arrival, Wildfire, increases the damage of your Hero Power by one, which makes cards like Reckless Apprentice (fire your Hero Power at all enemies) even more potent. You can then rely on hulking new Mage Legendary minion, Mordresh Fire Eye, to deal a whopping 10 damage to all enemies (providing you've dealt 10 damage with your Hero Power this game). You have two Potion of Illusions to copy and repeat Mordresh's horrendous damage, but be mindful that you can't pull this off in the same turn.

Runed Orb is a valuable new Arcane spell that lets you deal two damage to discover a spell, and Refreshing Spring Water replaces Arcane Intellect by letting you draw two cards while refreshing two mana crystals for each spell you draw. The rest of this deck will feel very familiar. Jandice Barov, Ras Frostwhisper, and Astromancer Solarian complete your Legendary lineup. You can halt your opponent from developing an early board with the help of Firebrand and Primordial Studies. There's room to discover more spells, or simply end the game with a couple of timely Fireballs directed towards your opponent's face.