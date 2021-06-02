The best CR-56 AMAX loadouts for Warzone

Looking for the best CR-56 AMAX Warzone loadout? Warzone’s dev team really want to balance the CR-56 AMAX. Known as the Galil by some, this Warzone gun has been hit with countless nerfs, and yet we’re still looking at a gun that deals ludicrous damage and is used by the top players of the game non-stop. Honestly, I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve been beamed from miles away by an enemy toting a big AMAX. I really need to stop running across open fields.

The CR-56 AMAX is unlocked in a weird way: You have to get three Gunbutt kills while using an assault rifle in ten different matches. If you own Modern Warfare, this is easy—just head into Shoot the Ship and bash people over the head until you got it. If you’re only in Warzone, it’s tougher, but the best way is to head into Plunder and bonk enemies on the busy train or Storage Town areas. Once it’s unlocked, you can try out these CR-56 AMAX Warzone setups for yourself.

The best CR-56 AMAX Warzone loadout for long range

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

XRK Zodiac S440 Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

Secondary

MP7: unlocked at level 54

Perks

EOD

Overkill

Amped

Throwables

Thermite

Heartbeat Sensor

The Monolithic Suppressor is going to stay on most builds of this gun. It’s especially important here, though, as helping your range is especially helpful when the AMAX is your ranged weapon of choice. The Commando Foregrip and Zodiac barrel are here to further boost ranged ability both with bullet velocity (for the barrel) and better recoil control (for both of them).

Maximise your ammo capacity, too. 45 Round Mags are the only real option with this build, since in Warzone you’ll need lots of bullets at your disposal to take out multiple foes at once. The Heartbeat Sensor is a fantastic choice, especially in squad modes: It lets you keep track of flanking enemies while you blast baddies from a distance. A thermite works really well as a long-range area denial tool, too. Those things burn for years.

For the secondary, the MP7 is a great shout. It’s underrated in the current meta, but it's my frequent go-to when I need a closer-range weapon.

The best CR-56 AMAX Warzone loadout for sniper supports

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

XRK Zodiac S440 Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock: FSS Close Quarters Stock

FSS Close Quarters Stock Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

Secondary

Kar98k: unlocked at level 33

Perks

EOD

Overkill

Amped

Throwables

C4

Stun Grenades

As a sniper support, I’ve kitted this CR-56 AMAX out to be a bit more snappy. The previous build is all-accuracy and range, with compromises in mobility, so for this I’ve gone for a cross between speed and range. The Monolithic and Zodiac barrel are still kicking about since the extra bullet velocity will help you shred those follow-ups after sniping a foe, but your Tac Laser and Close Quarters Stock will be a treat for aiming down sights and destroying enemies much faster.

The Kar98k is a really good sniper to bring out for this, thanks to its ludicrously fast ADS speed and one-shot headshot potential. Of course, this’ll mean you need Overkill on your class, so try to find a second loadout and get Ghost later on in the game.

What you get with the paid Warzone CR-56 AMAX blueprint

If you're struggling to unlock the Gailil, you can always check out the store to spend some real money on Warzone builds. The Roze Operator Bundle sets you back 2400 COD Points, which translates to $19.99/£16.79 (depending on the size of your COD Point purchase instalments), and among other things offers The Divide, a build of the CR-56 AMAX which already has the Monolithic Suppressor attached. The Monolithic is usually unlocked at weapon level 66. These are the attachments that come with the paid build:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: FSS 8.3” Intruder

FSS 8.3” Intruder Optic: Viper Reflex Sight

Viper Reflex Sight Stock: XRK Gatekeeper

XRK Gatekeeper Rear Grip: XRK CR-56 Stippled Wrap

You can always edit this when you have other attachments unlocked, so swap in the Zodiac barrel once you unlock that. You’ll also appreciate the 45 Round Mags: The AMAX is a big ol’ powerhouse and being able to pepper enemies with those high-damage rounds for longer without a reload can be the difference between life and death. The Divide even has blue tracer rounds, if that floats your boat.