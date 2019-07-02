Best AMD motherboards in 2019

If you’re building a new PC with a Ryzen CPU, it is absolutely vital that you pick up one of the best AMD motherboards. If you’re here, you probably already know that the motherboard is the foundation of your PC and the glue that holds all your components together and lets you take advantage of the high-end specs found in the best graphics cards and the best CPUs for gaming .

Of course, choosing a motherboard has a more direct impact on what your PC can do beyond letting your components shine. Choosing the right mobo will determine how PCI-E and M-2 slots you have to work with during your build, and how many ports you have to work with after you’re done. The motherboard is the most tempting part to buy used or dated, because a few generations are viable with any given processor, but splurging for the latest models gives you a better chance of being able to keep it when it comes time to upgrade. I recently replaced my motherboard and CPU, and let me tell you; it is more intense than most upgrades. I would recommend futureproofing as much as you can whenever you make a swap.

When picking the best AMD motherboard for you, via this list or elsewhere, there are a few things you should keep in mind. What PC form factor are you using—ATX? Micro ATX? Mini ITX?—you should decide what processor you plan to buy before picking your motherboard, as the socket type will dictate what models will match. Most of the current-gen Ryzen CPUs use AMD’s AM4 socket, so if you are buying a new motherboard and CPU together, compatibility will probably not be an issue. Lastly, not every motherboard supports processor overclocking and using two GPUs, so if that’s part of your plan you should make sure the motherboard supports those features.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: MSI) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: MSI) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: MSI) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: MSI) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: MSI)

1. MSI MPG X570 GAMING PRO CARBON WIFI

The best AMD Motherboard

Chipset: X570 | Memory: (4) DIMM, 64GB, DDR4-4400 | PCIe slots: x16, x16 (x8), x16 (x4), (2) x1 | Video ports: HDMI | USB ports: (8) rear IO, (4) internal | Storage: (2) M.2, (6) SATA | Network: Ethernet, 2.4Gbps 802.11ac | Lighting: Three zone RGB (3) RGB header

2 PCIe 4.0 M.2 Slots

Wi-Fi 6 Compatible

Heat shields make M.2 installation difficult

Expensive

The MSI MPG X570 represents an amalgamation of bleeding-edge motherboard tech, built with getting the most out of AMD's 3rd gen Ryzen CPUs. Four DIMM slots that can handle speeds up to 4400Mhz and two M.2 slots sporting PCIe 4.0, the X570 is all about getting the most out of the best components.

The rear I/O panel features 7 USB-A ports for peripherals, as well as a single USB-C port for connectivity and high-speed data transfer. There are headers for the included Wi-Fi antenna to help with wireless connectivity, as well as a gigabit ethernet port. The X570 does support Wi-Fi 6 and while this does necessitate a Wi-Fi 6 compatible router, there is still the potential for a speed boost down the line if you're looking to upgrade. Also of note is the HDMI port, which many X570 boards omit (not that we'd really recommend using an AMD APU with integrated graphics in a high-end board like this).

The pair of M.2 slots each have a dedicated heat shield and fan, and while this does help prevent potential thermal throttling, it makes installing or replacing them a more delicate process than with their exposed counterparts.

The MPG X570 features enough compatibility to get the most out of your hardware now and in the future, provided you're willing to pay a premium for it. While it's certainly an excellent mobo, if you aren't already committed to a shopping list of top-of-the-line components now or in the near future, you may want to consider a slightly less expensive board for your needs.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Gigabyte) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Gigabyte) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Gigabyte) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Gigabyte)

2. Gigabyte Aorus AX370 Gaming 5

The best X370 motherboard

Chipset: X370 | Memory: (4) DIMM, 64GB, DDR4-3200 | PCIe slots: x16, x16 (x8), x16 (x4), (2) x1 | Video ports: HDMI | USB ports: (10) rear IO, (9) internal | Storage: (2) M.2, (6) SATA | Network: Ethernet, 1.73Gbps 802.11ac | Lighting: Three zone RGB, (2) RGB header

Stable BIOS and strong memory support

32 Gb/s M.2 and U.2 connectors

Lacks Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Only one M.2 slot

Unsurprisingly, the X370 version in the Auros stable is also an excellent board, a fantastic, inexpensive mobo that will still satisfy the majority of gaming builds. While it's not really optimized for overclocking (our testing with a Ryzen 7 1700X chip peaked at 4GHz), it's an excellent option for anyone looking to shave a few dollars off their motherboard cost to tuck into other more vital components.

It does lack Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, so if you're not parking it next to a handy Ethernet connection you may want to reconsider (you'd be better spending the few extra dollars a Wi-Fi card would cost you upgrading to a board that natively supports it), but is otherwise a fully featured, highly capable motherboard that can be had at a very reasonable price.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Gigabyte) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Gigabyte) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Gigabyte) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Gigabyte)

3. Gigabyte AB350-Gaming 3

The best budget AMD board

Chipset: B350 | Memory: (4) DIMM, 64GB, DDR4-3200 | PCIe slots: x16, x16 (x4), x16 (x1), (2) x1 | Video ports: HDMI and DVI-D | USB ports: (7) rear IO, (6) internal | Storage: (1) M.2, (6) SATA | Network: 1x Gigabit Ethernet | Lighting: 2, 1x 4-pin RGB & 1x 5-pin RGBW

3 PCIe slots and 4 DIMMs

Supports 3.1 Gen 2 USB

Bandwidth limited on two PCIe slots

No USB-C

If you're in the market for a B350 board at a great price that's still loaded up with features, Gigabyte's AB350-Gaming 3 is an excellent choice, and can often be had for right around the $80 mark. It packs 4 DIMMs with support for up to 64 GB of RAM and a full three PCIe slots (though only the top lane gets a full serving of bandwidth). There's a raft of USB ports, including speedy 10Gbps USB 3.1 2nd gen, and robust support for RGB lighting effects, if you've got a tempered glass window on your case and want to showcase your internals.

The AB350 is a perfect example of trimming away fat to provide an excellent board at the lowest possible price, something Gigabyte excels at (as the rest of this roundup has proven in spades). For an AMD build with a responsible budget, it's one of the best options available.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: ASUS) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: ASUS) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: ASUS)

4. Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero (Wi-Fi)

The best high-end AMD motherboard

Chipset: X570 | Memory: (4) DIMM, 128GB, DDR4-4800 | PCIe slots: (2) x16, (1) x8 | Video ports: HDMI and DVI-D | USB ports: (10) rear IO, (7) internal | Storage: (2) M.2, (8) SATA | Network: 1x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x Wi-Fi | Lighting: Aura Lighting

Clean Aesthetics

Feature-rich

Tons of USB ports

Expensive

Inaccessible M.2 ports

The Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero (Wi-Fi) is an excellent if opulent board for 3rd gen Ryzen processors. This gaming motherboard comes packed with all of the trappings you'd expect, including an on-board thermal sensor, reset and BIOS flash buttons. The board even has it's I/O shield pre-mounted to avoid any embarrassing mishaps after you've screwed in all of the stand-offs.

This relatively standard ATX board can support a pair of GPUs in its PCIe ports and up to 128GB of RAM with its four DIMM slots along with a pair of M.2 SSDs. These specs are generally par for the course, however, an array of 10 USB-A ports as well as USB-C support for a front panel connection provide ample support for any number of peripherals, which helps put this board a cut above its peers.

Sleek matte black and chrome finish and subdued RGB lend an air of subtlety to this particular board and while the seamless M.2 heat shields make the Crosshair one of the cleanest looking boards on this list, it does make swapping out SSDs a bit problematic. This isn't a glaring issue but does add an extra step whenever you're trying to upgrade your storage. Overall, this board has tons of attractive features, but its comparatively steep price tag may draw your eye to more affordable offerings.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Asrock) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Asrock) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Asrock) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Asrock) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Asrock)

5. ASRock Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX/ac

The best mini-ITX board

Chipset: B450 | Memory: (2) DIMM, 32GB, DDR4-3466 | PCIe slots: x16 | Video ports: HDMI and DisplayPort | USB ports: (6) rear IO | Storage: (1) M.2, (4) SATA | Network: 1x Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi, | Lighting: None

Most B450 features in a mini-ITX board

Great CPU overclocking support

Fewer USB ports than larger boards

Packing even a mainstream chipset into a mini-ITX board usually means deep cuts, the inevitable sacrifice of a number of features in favor of that smaller form factor. ASRock's Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX/ac stands out from and increasingly crowded mini-ITX crowd by fielding a petite board without slicing off any of the most important selling points.

For less than $120, you get excellent performance-per-dollar with excellent overclocking support for both the CPU and memory. It's competitive in performance terms with most X470 boards at a significant price discount, really only losing a handful of USB ports in the move to mini-ITX. If you're looking for a small but highly capable mobo at an excellent price, look no further.