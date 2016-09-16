Berserk hack-and-slasher gets release date, name change and a new trailer

Berserk, the Dynasty Warriors-esque game adaptation of the bleak comic series, will release on February 21, according to an announcement at Tokyo Game Show. Oh, and it's no longer called "Berserk", but instead "Berserk and the Band of the Hawk".

As the new trailer below adequately demonstrates, this is going to be a very violent video game, in keeping with the uncompromising nature of its source material. While it provides a satisfying glimpse of how the game will play (it's a musou set in the Berserk world, basically), this older combat video is a heftier chunk of footage, if you're interested.